Apple Seeds Second Public Beta of macOS 13 Ventura

by

Apple today seeded the second beta of macOS Ventura to its public beta testing group, allowing non-developers to test the new ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system ahead of its release. The second beta comes a little over two weeks after the first public beta and it coincides with the fourth developer beta.

clock weather macos ventura
Public beta testers can download the macOS 13 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

‌macOS Ventura‌ introduces Stage Manager, a new multi-tasking option for focusing on a task while having other apps waiting in the wings. Stage Manager puts your main app front and center, tucking your other apps to the side for quick access.

Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac, offering much better camera quality than the built-in Mac camera. Apple is building special stands to hold the ‌iPhone‌ with a Mac, and there are neat features like Desk View, which uses the Ultra Wide lens.

Handoff now works with FaceTime so you can answer calls on the Mac and then transfer them over to another device, and Messages is gaining undo, edit, and mark as unread features. SharePlay now works in Messages in addition to ‌FaceTime‌, and the Mail app has been overhauled. Search is more relevant, emails can be scheduled, and there's even an option to undo an email for up to 10 seconds after it's sent.

Apple brought the Weather and Clock apps to the Mac, redesigned System Preferences and renamed it System Settings, and added support for Shared Tab Groups. Passwords are being replaced with more secure Passkeys in iOS 16 and ‌macOS Ventura‌, and there are updates to Spotlight, Visual Lookup, Live Text, and more.

There are a ton of other features in ‌macOS Ventura‌, and we have a full rundown available in our dedicated macOS Ventura roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
42 minutes ago at 10:18 am
I found this dev, now PB beta 4 to run better then what you guys received with updated beta 3.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
41 minutes ago at 10:20 am
You can see the large number of fixes in the notes with beta 4. Both for MacOS and iOS/iPadOS

iOS 16 beta 4 (20A5328h) - July 27, 2022i
PadOS 16 beta 4 (20A5328h) - July 27, 2022
macOS 13 beta 4 (22A5311f) - July 27, 2022
tvOS 16 beta 4 (20J5344f) - July 27, 2022


Link to MacOS beta 4 notes ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-seeds-fourth-beta-of-macos-13-ventura-to-developers.2352753/post-31289952'), iOS/IPadOS beta 4 notes ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-seeds-fourth-betas-of-ios-16-and-ipados-16-to-developers.2352751/post-31289986').
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kab695 Avatar
kab695
50 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Apple's weather app. So nice. (Yes, I have others, but ...Apple's is better to me.)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calvin2006 Avatar
calvin2006
25 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Downloading now. 2.82GB on my M1 Air.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article156 comments
M2 MacBook Air 2022 Feature0008

Apple Replaces Last Remaining Intel-Made Component in M2 MacBook Air

Tuesday July 26, 2022 3:17 am PDT by
In the M2 MacBook Air, Apple has replaced an Intel-made component responsible for controlling the USB and Thunderbolt ports with a custom-made controller, meaning the last remnants of Intel are now fully out of the latest Mac. Earlier this month, the repair website iFixit shared a teardown of the new MacBook Air, revealing a look inside the completely redesigned machine. One subtle detail...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article121 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides

Sunday July 24, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
Read Full Article204 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

Five Apple Products Rumored to Switch to USB-C

Tuesday July 26, 2022 1:43 pm PDT by
While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years. Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac that it currently sells, ranging from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020 and newer iPad Air, sixth-generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro...
Read Full Article174 comments
2019 mac pro side and front

Apple Had M1 Mac Pro Ready to Ship Months Ago, Mac Mini Redesign Unlikely

Tuesday July 26, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple had a Mac Pro featuring the M1 Apple silicon chip ready to ship and launch to customers "months ago," but has ultimately decided to wait for the "M2 Extreme" Mac Pro later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed. In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Gurman said that Apple likely held off on the M1 Mac Pro to wait for the more high-end and powerful version with the "M2...
Read Full Article268 comments
Apple Park View

Apple Chip Expert Leaves Company to Join Samsung

Monday July 25, 2022 3:40 am PDT by
A chip expert who worked for Apple for nine years has left the company to join rival Samsung, Business Korea reports. Kim Woo-Pyeong, according to the report, worked for Apple since 2014 after working for Texas Instruments and Qualcomm in prior years. The report is vague on what Kim's responsibilities were at Apple, only saying he was a semiconductor expert. Apple uses a wide range of...
Read Full Article74 comments