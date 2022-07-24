Apple Lists Products Eligible for Upcoming Sales Tax Holidays in Nine U.S. States

by

Apple has detailed which of its products are eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Apple 2022 Sales Tax Holidays
Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in store without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price limits vary from state to state, with complete details outlined on Apple's website. Apple says tax savings may not appear during checkout, but will be reflected on the final receipt.

Depending on the state, eligible Apple products may include Macs, iPads, iPhones, and/or peripherals like the Apple Pencil and Studio Display.

Florida's sales tax holiday begins this Monday and runs through August 7, while many other states offer sales tax holidays in the first week of August. Apple's website provides a complete list of dates for each state's sales tax holiday.

Sales tax holidays are especially beneficial to students, as the tax savings can be combined with Apple's ongoing Back to School promotion, which offers students up to a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, as well as 20% off AppleCare+ plans. Apple also offers students an educational discount on select purchases.

(Thanks, Juanchi Roca-Paisley!)

Top Rated Comments

jooish Avatar
jooish
3 hours ago at 05:55 pm
Of course CA wouldn't be on that list...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nykwil Avatar
Nykwil
2 hours ago at 06:32 pm

Sales tax holidays on select products in select states on select days?

Sounds like a bingo gimmick.

So who's eating the tax here? Is it Apple or the states?

As an outsider I'm not aware of what goes on in US politics.
We the people, who buy the product pay the sales tax. That sales tax goes to the state. They (apple) just have to collect the sales tax and give it back to the state. That sales tax goes to maintaining the state we live in so I am paying for it with every sales purchase. The state I live, allows a tax free purchase on anything up to $XXXX bucks, including ANY apple product UP to that price. For one weekend, it just means our state doesn't collect tax from us on any sales, not just at apple.

Not a gimmick, a lot of people save their big purchases on tax free holidays. And the limit applies to every transactional purchase. So you can buy up to $XXXX PER TRANSACTION TAX FREE (ie multiple macs up to $XXXX if you wanted, you just have to ring it up separately, but this only applies to my state)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
villein Avatar
villein
1 hour ago at 07:08 pm

Why would a state choose to forego revenue on a certain set of days per year?
It's to help families afford back-to-school necessities.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Agent OrangeZ Avatar
Agent OrangeZ
48 minutes ago at 07:43 pm

Looking at the website and the information that it links to, some of these are done for back to school. Weird that a state like CA doesn't have something like this in play.
The bluest state in the country... not collecting taxes??? That's like asking Kim Kardashian to stop getting Botox, or Cookie Monster to stop eating cookies. It's not gonna happen!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
1 hour ago at 07:06 pm
Why would a state choose to forego revenue on a certain set of days per year?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
41 minutes ago at 07:50 pm

Of course CA wouldn't be on that list...
You wouldn't believe the amount of money I have saved by moving out of CA. Real, serious quality of life improvements. I am waiting for them to start charging for air.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

2022 back to school apple

Apple Launches 2022 Back to School Offer: Up to $150 Gift Card With Mac or iPad

Friday June 24, 2022 5:08 am PDT by
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans during the promotion. Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase ...
Read Full Article158 comments
apple back to school

Apple Said to Launch 2022 Back to School Promotion on Friday, Might Offer Gift Cards Instead of Free AirPods

Tuesday June 21, 2022 8:27 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch its annual Back to School promotion in the United States on Friday, coinciding with the launch of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said Apple may offer a gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. UPDATE: Apple has launched its 2022 Back to School...
Read Full Article80 comments
2022 back to school apple feature

Apple's Education Store Down in Europe, Back to School Offer Expected Soon

Wednesday July 13, 2022 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple's online education store has gone down in many European countries, including the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Hungary, Czech Republic, and others. The store is also down in a few other countries around the world, such as Mexico, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and China....
Read Full Article18 comments
europe back to school

Apple's Back to School Deals Now Live in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Wednesday July 13, 2022 4:03 pm PDT by
Apple today continued with the launch of its annual "Back to School" promotion, debuting back to school deals in most countries in Europe, some countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Mexico. Higher education students and educators in most countries can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of select Macs and iPads, which is the same deal that went live in the United States and Canada in ...
Read Full Article51 comments
Scroll Zagg November Deals Simple

Deals: ZAGG and Mophie Offering 25% Off Sitewide for Tax Day

Monday April 18, 2022 10:21 am PDT by
ZAGG is marking the end of tax season with a new sitewide sale that's taking 25 percent off all of ZAGG and Mophie's best charging and protection accessories. This discount does not require any coupon code and will be applied automatically in the cart. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Read Full Article8 comments
Fathers Day Deals 2020

Father's Day Deals: The Best Apple Accessory Sales From Sonos, Brydge, eBay, More

Friday June 10, 2022 6:16 am PDT by
Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 19, in the United States this year, and with just over a week before the holiday we're tracking notable discounts from various Apple-related accessory companies. These include a chance to save on Sonos speakers, iPhone 13, iPad keyboards, and other products that could make good gifts for Father's Day. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these ...
Read Full Article3 comments
apple music

New Apple Music Student Subscribers Eligible for Free Beats Flex Earphones

Monday July 4, 2022 2:46 am PDT by
New Apple Music Student Plan subscribers can now receive a free pair of Beats Flex earphones worth $69.99. The offer, first spotted by Michael Burkhardt on Twitter, has been available since June 22 and allows first-time Apple Music Student Plan subscribers to order a pair of Beats Flex earphones for free after paying for the first month's subscription. After 30 days of the subscription,...
Read Full Article40 comments
memorial day 2022 feature

Memorial Day Deals: Shop the Weekend's Best Tech Accessory Sales From Twelve South, Satechi, Nomad, More

Friday May 27, 2022 6:46 am PDT by
We're only a few days away from Memorial Day in the United States on Monday, May 30, and numerous retailers have opened up major discounts on Apple-related products as we head into the long weekend. Below you'll find markdowns from popular accessory companies like Nomad, Hyper, JBL, Casely, Belkin, Brydge, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you...
Read Full Article3 comments

Popular Stories

apple watch series 7 mystery

Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides

Sunday July 24, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
Read Full Article155 comments
airtag battery icon

Apple Removes AirTag Battery Level Indicator From the Find My App

Thursday July 21, 2022 5:15 am PDT by
In iOS 15.6 and the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple appears to have intentionally removed the AirTag battery indicator in the Find My app. In previous versions of iOS, a small battery icon, similar to the iPhone battery status, appears below an AirTag's name and location when the AirTag card is opened in Find My. While not accompanied by a percentage, the icon provided an approximate...
Read Full Article178 comments
Full HomePod Black

Three Discontinued Apple Products Rumored to Make a Comeback

Thursday July 21, 2022 12:47 pm PDT by
While the full-size HomePod, 12-inch MacBook, and iMac Pro have all been discontinued, rumors suggest all three products could return in the future. Keep reading for a recap of everything that we have heard so far about potential comebacks for these products and new features and changes to expect. HomePod Apple discontinued the full-size HomePod in March 2021, with the company deciding...
Read Full Article137 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Continues to Diversify Suppliers Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Friday July 22, 2022 3:04 am PDT by
Apple has added to its list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series in a bid to avoid potential supply chain shortages when mass production of the devices begins, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said components from SG Micro have passed quality certification for the high-end iPhone 14 models, meaning the Chinese company has been greenlighted to supply components...
Read Full Article27 comments
iPhone XS vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone XS vs. iPhone 14 Pro: New Features to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

Thursday July 21, 2022 9:15 am PDT by
If you've been holding on to your iPhone XS and are considering upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro when it launches later this year, check out our list below for a recap of the many new features and changes to expect. The list includes major new features added since the iPhone 11 Pro, as well as rumored features for the iPhone 14 Pro. Have another iPhone model? Check out our iPhone X vs. 14 Pro, ...
Read Full Article58 comments
maxresdefault

Video Comparison: M1 MacBook Air vs. M2 MacBook Air

Friday July 22, 2022 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple last week launched a redesigned version of the MacBook Air that's equipped with a next-generation M2 chip. If you own the original M1 MacBook Air and have been thinking about upgrading, or if you're simply new to the MacBook Air and are trying to choose between the two machines, we've done a hands-on comparison video pitting the M2 MacBook Air against the prior-generation M1 MacBook Air. ...
Read Full Article118 comments