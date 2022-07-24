Apple Lists Products Eligible for Upcoming Sales Tax Holidays in Nine U.S. States

Apple has detailed which of its products are eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.



Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in store without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price limits vary from state to state, with complete details outlined on Apple's website. Apple says tax savings may not appear during checkout, but will be reflected on the final receipt.

Depending on the state, eligible Apple products may include Macs, iPads, iPhones, and/or peripherals like the Apple Pencil and Studio Display.

Florida's sales tax holiday begins this Monday and runs through August 7, while many other states offer sales tax holidays in the first week of August. Apple's website provides a complete list of dates for each state's sales tax holiday.

Sales tax holidays are especially beneficial to students, as the tax savings can be combined with Apple's ongoing Back to School promotion, which offers students up to a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, as well as 20% off AppleCare+ plans. Apple also offers students an educational discount on select purchases.

(Thanks, Juanchi Roca-Paisley!)