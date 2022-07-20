Apple Expands Mobile Market Share in China on Strong iPhone 13 Demand

by

Apple has expanded its smartphone market share in China on the back of strong iPhone 13 sales, despite a slowdown in the Chinese mobile market as a whole this year.

Apple iPhone 13 colors lineup 2022
According to Strategy Analytics, 14 million smartphones were sold during the country's annual "6.18" online shopping festival in June, down 25% year on year. Chinese brands including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo all experienced substantial shipment drops, but iPhone sales remained relatively stable.

Apple outperformed its rivals, selling nearly 7 million iPhones during the festival, and the company was ranked top by revenue share across all major merchant platforms. "Apple solidified the leadership at the expense of Chinese brands," said the industry analyst firm.

The market in China reflects a global trend: According to a recent Canalys report, worldwide smartphone shipments fell 9% year on year in the second quarter of 2022, and yet Apple achieved 17% market share, up by 3% year on year. While Samsung also increased its share to 21% by the same amount, Chinese vendors Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo all saw their share of the market drop to drop to 14%, 10% and 9%, respectively.

china mobile market
The data shows surprisingly resilient iPhone 13 demand in China despite the widespread supply chain issues and economic headwinds affecting the tech industry. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes iPhone 14 demand is expected to maintain Apple's momentum, particularly given Huawei's exit from the Chinese high-end 5G smartphone market, which Apple now dominates.

All in all, Apple's position in the Chinese market is looking like good news for the iPhone 14, which is expected to launch this September. The lineup is expected to include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Abazigal
You can thank Trump for destroying Huawei's phone business.
This is china’s home market. Trump’s intervention basically led to an Apple / Samsung duopoly in the US, but I don’t see how that has contributed to Apple’s improving sales in China.
senttoschool
You can thank Trump for destroying Huawei's phone business.
wbeasley
they need a bump in sales to save them from the M2 Air and its issues.

https://9to5mac.com/2022/07/19/ifixit-teardown-m2-macbook-air/
have you bought one? used one? if so how did you find it?

it's all good and well to share vids but i can tell you, typing this post on one, the memory does not affect your real world use. i've done quite a few heavy video upscales so far and it is potentially (on the data given) is a bit slower than it could be but i'm extremely happy how it performs compared to a 2017 iMac and a 2017 Macbook Pro.

it feels great in your hands (and I still have two working Macbook Airs that are 9 years old and love their design) but this feels like a thinned down Macbook Pro.

the sales of these is going to go gangbusters. hardly the fail many are saying.
CarpalMac
We're really winning against Android now in all the important markets.
Possibly the most pitiable thing I've read on a forum in a long time.
senttoschool
This is china’s home market. Trump’s intervention basically led to an Apple / Samsung duopoly in the US, but I don’t see how that has contributed to Apple’s improving sales in China.
Because Huawei's business went from #1 in China to disappearing overnight. Apple and other Chinese phone companies took over that giant market share.
wbeasley
Because Huawei's business went from #1 in China to disappearing overnight. Apple and other Chinese phone companies took over that giant market share.
how does a US decision about the company ruin a business in it's own country? unless they were propping up business back home on substantial overseas profits...
