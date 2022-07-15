M2 MacBook Air Now Available for Same-Day Pickup in Stores Across Europe and Asia

Friday is the official launch day of Apple's new M2-powered MacBook Air, and as customers who pre-ordered begin to receive their purchases, Apple has also started in-store sales for the new notebook.



Customers across Europe and Asia, and other regions can now place an order on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location.

A quick spot check on the U.K. Apple online store suggests that most stores in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have available stock for customers today, although there are exceptions.

For example, the 8-Core GPU model in Midnight color with 256GB of storage isn't available for in-store pickup in Scotland's Apple stores until Tuesday, August 16, reflecting a similar wait time for online orders.

Similar delays for base configurations are reflected in certain stores in other European countries, while Australian stores won't receive stock for any configurations until Monday or Tuesday. In-store pickup at stores in the U.S. and Canada is due to become available later today.

Key features of the new ‌MacBook Air‌ include Apple's latest M2 chip, a new design with flatter edges, a slightly larger 13.6-inch display with a notch, MagSafe charging, an upgraded 1080p camera, and new Starlight and Midnight color options alongside Silver and Space Gray.

The notebook is also equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones.

Pricing for the new ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,199. The notebook is available with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to a 2TB SSD. The previous ‌MacBook Air‌ with the M1 chip remains available for $999.