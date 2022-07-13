Minecraft Adds Bluetooth Mouse and Keyboard Support on iPhone and iPad
The latest release of Minecraft for iPhone and iPad introduces Bluetooth mouse and keyboard support for in-game controls.
To use a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard, update to version 1.19.10 of Minecraft for iOS and iPadOS, released on the App Store on July 12. As noted on Reddit, keys can be remapped in the Settings app under General → Keyboard → Hardware Keyboard → Modifier Keys.
The update also adds music directly to the iOS and iPadOS app, eliminating the need to download music from the marketplace, according to the release notes.
Minecraft is one of the most popular iPhone and iPad games. Priced at $6.99 on the App Store, the game ranks #1 in the "Paid Games" category.
Popular Stories
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook.
In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages.
To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices.
Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...
Apple's rumored high-end Apple Watch model for extreme sports could cost around $999 – the same starting price as the current iPhone 13 Pro – according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Samsung Watch Pro 5, the likely rival of 'Apple Watch Pro' (Image: 91Mobiles) Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman compares the rumored premium watch to the current 45mm titanium Apple...
Apple will be adding the first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list on July 31, the company said in an internal memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week.
The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Other new features...
Top Rated Comments
Plug in or AirPlay to a TV and the game now runs at 1080p/4k, or whatever resolution the display is
That combined with a controller or mouse/keyboard would be very nice.