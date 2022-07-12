Severance, Ted Lasso and More Nominated for 2022 Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ shows that include "Severance" and "Ted Lasso" have been nominated for 2022 Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced today. "Ted Lasso" has been nominated for Outsanding Comedy Series, while "Severance" has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

"Ted Lasso" won the 2021 Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy, and it is in the running to do so again. The show is competing against "Only Murders in the Building," "What We Do in the Shadows," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Hacks," and other shows. "Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coaching a soccer team in the UK.

"Severance" is a psychological thriller that has received rave reviews. It follows the employees of Lumon Industries, a company that uses a "severance" medical procedure to separate the work and personal lives of its workers. One employee, played by Adam Scott, tries to put the two halves of his lifes together and discovers a deep network of conspiracies and lies.

Other nominees in the drama category include "Better Call Saul," "Euphoria," "Squid Game," "Succession," "Stranger Things," and "Yellowjackets," so "Severance" has some notable competition.

‌Apple TV+‌ actors and crew have received a number of other nominations, with "Ted Lasso" earning a total of 20 nominations in categories like Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

"Severance" has been nominated in a number of categories as well, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, with both John Turturro and Christopher Walken receiving nominations. Patricia Arquette was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Other ‌Apple TV+‌ shows that have received nominations include "Lisey's Story," "Pachinko," "Schmigadoon," "The Morning Show," "Central Park," "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," "The Problem With Jon Stewart," "Foundation," and "SEE," with a full list available on the Emmys website [PDF].

Pillbory
Pillbory
29 minutes ago at 09:32 am
Severence. Took me about 2 episodes, but then hooked. I never really liked the main actor, and the fact it seemed a low developing series, made it difficult to start with. However, after I finished them all, I agree, one of the finest shows I have ever seen. They'd better hurry up with the next season
Goldfrapp
Goldfrapp
35 minutes ago at 09:26 am
Severance is probably the best show in TV history. That finale!! ?

I pretty much immediately binge-watched the entire season a second time to uncover all the hidden details and easter eggs that I missed the first time. The show gets better with every watch.

Btw, if you still haven't yet, go read the leaked letter from one of the employees of Lumen Industries. Read it carefully from beginning to end (do not skip to the end). You will be mind-blown all over again. You can find the letter in Apple Books.
smuzzy
smuzzy
24 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Severance is the best new show, hands down.
Berti10
Berti10
32 minutes ago at 09:29 am
The finale of Severance really got me. Great show. Did enjoy it.
maxfromdenmark
maxfromdenmark
25 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Severance is exceptional
fwmireault
fwmireault
24 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Two exceptional TV shows, I was hooked on Severance. Great to see the creators receive some recognition for their work. Definitely will watch ted lasso S3 and Severance S2
