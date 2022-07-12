Severance, Ted Lasso and More Nominated for 2022 Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ shows that include "Severance" and "Ted Lasso" have been nominated for 2022 Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced today. "Ted Lasso" has been nominated for Outsanding Comedy Series, while "Severance" has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.



"Ted Lasso" won the 2021 Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy, and it is in the running to do so again. The show is competing against "Only Murders in the Building," "What We Do in the Shadows," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Hacks," and other shows. "Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coaching a soccer team in the UK.

"Severance" is a psychological thriller that has received rave reviews. It follows the employees of Lumon Industries, a company that uses a "severance" medical procedure to separate the work and personal lives of its workers. One employee, played by Adam Scott, tries to put the two halves of his lifes together and discovers a deep network of conspiracies and lies.

Other nominees in the drama category include "Better Call Saul," "Euphoria," "Squid Game," "Succession," "Stranger Things," and "Yellowjackets," so "Severance" has some notable competition.

‌Apple TV+‌ actors and crew have received a number of other nominations, with "Ted Lasso" earning a total of 20 nominations in categories like Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

"Severance" has been nominated in a number of categories as well, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, with both John Turturro and Christopher Walken receiving nominations. Patricia Arquette was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Other ‌Apple TV+‌ shows that have received nominations include "Lisey's Story," "Pachinko," "Schmigadoon," "The Morning Show," "Central Park," "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," "The Problem With Jon Stewart," "Foundation," and "SEE," with a full list available on the Emmys website [PDF].