M2 MacBook Air Now Facing Shipping Delays, But July 15 Delivery Still Possible for Some Configurations

by

Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for the new MacBook Air with M2 chip through its website and the Apple Store app, and delivery estimates have already slipped for many configurations and color combinations in the United States.

Apple WWDC22 MacBook Air 4up colors hero 220606
Shipping estimates for many MacBook Air configurations have slipped to July 18 or later, with some custom configurations with upgraded specs shipping as late as August. However, as of writing, there are still a trio of configurations available for launch day delivery on July 15 in the United States, including the base model with an 8-core GPU in Space Gray and the base model with a 10-core GPU in Space Gray and Starlight.

The new MacBook Air will also be available to purchase at select Apple Store locations around the world starting July 15, but availability will likely be limited to the standard configurations. Pricing for the new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 in the United States. The previous MacBook Air with the M1 chip remains available for $999.

Apple also made its USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable available to order in three new colors that match the new MacBook Air. The cable, priced at $49, is currently estimated for delivery between July 15 and July 19 in the United States.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Top Rated Comments

benh911f Avatar
benh911f
25 minutes ago at 07:05 am

Any casual user in the MacBook Air market should consider the M1 version first since it's $200 cheaper and wicked powerful compared to past (intel) Air configurations. But if you're someone who is concerned about performance then the M1 Pro or Max is still available to you rather than a standard M2. And nowadays with Cloud storage, a large SSD may not even be necessary for most casual users.
That Midnight color, doe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mkush Avatar
mkush
25 minutes ago at 07:06 am

In the UK when the store came back up today, only the 8GB models were available for July 15th; the 16/24GB models were August 1st onwards.
In the US also. I ordered a “midnight” with 24GB / 2TB nearly immediately and was quoted Aug 2-9. Then as a backup plan and because I’m not yet sure about the color, I ordered a silver one, same config. That was July 26 - Aug 2. I’ll cancel one of them. When I was ordering the midnight one, I clicked around on the different configs to see how the date changed. Any change from default config resulted in Aug 2-9.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 16 lock screen feature

Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 3: AFib History, Clownfish Wallpaper, Lockdown Mode, Lock Screen Updates and More

Wednesday July 6, 2022 11:52 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, and as expected, the betas refine some of the features that Apple has added in iOS 16, and there are also some new additions. Everything new in the third beta of iOS 16 is outlined below. AFib History Apple in iOS 16 and watchOS 9 is adding an AFib History feature for those who have atrial...
Read Full Article80 comments
macbook air m2 order date feature

Apple Announces MacBook Air With M2 Chip Available to Order Starting July 8, Launches July 15

Wednesday July 6, 2022 4:59 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the new MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip will be available to order starting Friday, July 8 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple said deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15. MacRumors exclusively reported that Apple planned to launch the new MacBook Air on July 15, and the date has now been confirmed by Apple. Customers will be...
Read Full Article216 comments
Lockdown Mode Feature

Apple Announces New Lockdown Mode on iOS 16 With 'Extreme' Level of Security

Wednesday July 6, 2022 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new Lockdown Mode coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Apple says the optional security feature is designed to protect the "very small number" of users who may be at risk of "highly targeted cyberattacks" from private companies developing state-sponsored spyware, such as journalists, activists, and government employees. Apple...
Read Full Article95 comments
intel go pc justin long

Windows Laptop Makers 'Worried' About New MacBook Air Impacting Sales

Tuesday July 5, 2022 6:57 am PDT by
The upcoming launch of Apple's redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip has some Windows laptop manufacturers "worried" that sales of Intel-based laptops will be negatively affected, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. "A Wintel brand vendor pointed out that at a price point of US$1,000-$1,500, the MacBook Air will crowd out other high-end notebooks," the report claims, with...
Read Full Article368 comments
European Commisssion

EU Approves Landmark Legislation to Regulate Apple and Other Big Tech Firms

Tuesday July 5, 2022 5:53 am PDT by
European Union lawmakers have approved landmark legislation to heavily regulate Apple, Google, Meta, and other big tech firms. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) were proposed by the European Commission in December 2020. Now, collected in a "Digital Services Package," the legislation has been formally adopted by the European Parliament and seeks to address...
Read Full Article793 comments
siri remote 3

Apple Releases Firmware Update for Apple TV Siri Remote

Tuesday July 5, 2022 12:10 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware for the Siri Remote designed for the Apple TV, updating the software from version 9M6772 to 10M1103. The software is for the redesigned Siri Remote that was released in May 2021, aka the gray remote with the updated interface. In the Apple TV settings, the new firmware will display as 0x0070, up from 0x0061. There is no word on what's new with the Apple TV...
Read Full Article159 comments
AirPods Pro Beta Firmware

Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Wednesday July 6, 2022 2:20 pm PDT by
Following the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote in June, Apple provided developers with a beta firmware for several AirPods models, including the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple today updated that firmware, with the version number going from 5A5282d to 5A304a. The updated AirPods firmware is limited to developers, who can...
Read Full Article38 comments