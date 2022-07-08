M2 MacBook Air Now Facing Shipping Delays, But July 15 Delivery Still Possible for Some Configurations

Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for the new MacBook Air with M2 chip through its website and the Apple Store app, and delivery estimates have already slipped for many configurations and color combinations in the United States.



Shipping estimates for many MacBook Air configurations have slipped to July 18 or later, with some custom configurations with upgraded specs shipping as late as August. However, as of writing, there are still a trio of configurations available for launch day delivery on July 15 in the United States, including the base model with an 8-core GPU in Space Gray and the base model with a 10-core GPU in Space Gray and Starlight.

The new MacBook Air will also be available to purchase at select Apple Store locations around the world starting July 15, but availability will likely be limited to the standard configurations. Pricing for the new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 in the United States. The previous MacBook Air with the M1 chip remains available for $999.

Apple also made its USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable available to order in three new colors that match the new MacBook Air. The cable, priced at $49, is currently estimated for delivery between July 15 and July 19 in the United States.