Deals: Magic Trackpad 2 Hits Low Price of $89.99 ($40 Off)

Woot today is offering Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 in new condition for the all-time low price of $89.99, down from $129.99. This is one of Woot's flash sales, so you only have today to take advantage of the $40 discount.

Woot is selling the Magic Trackpad 2 in brand new condition, and it includes a Lightning cable in the box. The Magic Trackpad 2 is compatible with Macs and iPads (running iPadOS 13.4 or later), and only the white color option is on sale today.

