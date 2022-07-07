Apple Pay Promo Offers Summer 'Road Trip' Discounts

Apple today sent out emails with new Apple Pay discounts, offering a series of "Road Trip" themed summer deals from companies like HotelTonight, Wawa, Sonic, and more. The discounts are outlined below.

HotelTonight - 10% off a hotel reservation when making a purchase in the app with promo code APPLEPAYHT.

- 10% off a hotel reservation when making a purchase in the app with promo code APPLEPAYHT. Jimmy John's - $2 off a sandwich when ordering ahead with Freaky Fast Rewards and ‌Apple Pay‌.

- $2 off a sandwich when ordering ahead with Freaky Fast Rewards and ‌Apple Pay‌. ParkWhiz - $4 off your next four parking reservations of $4 or more using promo code APPLEPAY4.

- $4 off your next four parking reservations of $4 or more using promo code APPLEPAY4. SONIC Drive-In - 50% off a SONIC blast for your next order in app with ‌Apple Pay‌.

- 50% off a SONIC blast for your next order in app with ‌Apple Pay‌. Wawa - $5 off when you spend $20 or more using mobile order in app with promo code APPLEPAY.

The summer discounts are available from today through July 13, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Most of the deals cannot be combined with other offers, and it's worth noting that the Wawa deal excludes gasoline, tobacco, and alcohol purchases.