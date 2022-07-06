Deals: Get 30% Off a Wide Variety of Apple Accessories With ZAGG and Nomad's New Sitewide Sales

by

Today we're tracking a pair of sitewide sales that you can find on Nomad and ZAGG, offering up to 30 percent off popular accessories like wireless chargers, Siri Remote cases, MagSafe-compatible car vent mounts, and much more.

Nomad

Nomad today kicked off a sale in celebration of its ten year anniversary, offering shoppers a chance to save 30 percent sitewide through July 15. You won't need any code for this sale as all markdowns will be automatically applied at the checkout screen.

30% OFF
Nomad Anniversary Sale

Nomad sells a wide variety of accessories for Apple products, including a new Leather Cover for the Siri Remote, which has a spot to secure an AirTag. You'll also find MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, waterproof Apple Watch bands, USB-C power adapters, and more.

ZAGG

At ZAGG, you can still get 25 percent off sitewide during its Fourth of July sale event, which the company has extended until tonight at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time. During this sale, you can get 25 percent off up to three products sitewide on ZAGG's website.

zagg green 2

25% OFF
ZAGG Sitewide Sale

This excludes any products that have already been discounted. You won't need any coupon codes for this sale as all discounts will be automatically applied at the checkout screen.

Under this sale, you can save across Mophie's brand of popular charging accessories. This includes its best wireless chargers, portable chargers, and battery cases for iPhone and other smartphones.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

