Apple Releases Firmware Update for Apple TV Siri Remote
Apple today released new firmware for the Siri Remote designed for the Apple TV, updating the software from version 9M6772 to 10M1103. The software is for the redesigned Siri Remote that was released in May 2021, aka the gray remote with the updated interface.
There is no word on what's new with the Apple TV Siri Remote, but it likely includes minor bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple regularly provides firmware updates for its hardware products, though the company does not typically provide details on what's been refreshed.
Apple also does not provide details on how to update the Siri Remote, but the software will be installed over the air automatically through the Apple TV. The updated Siri Remote is available with the latest-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models, plus it is sold on a standalone basis.
