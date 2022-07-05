Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming over a week after the release of the fourth macOS Monterey 12.5 beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

There's no word yet on what new features or changes might be included in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5, and nothing new was found in the first four betas. It's likely this update focuses on bug fixes and other minor improvements to the operating system.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5 could be one of the final updates to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ website as Apple is now shifting its focus to macOS Ventura, the next-generation Mac operating system coming this fall.