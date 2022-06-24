Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 to Developers, Adds Support for M2 Macs
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming two weeks after the release of the third macOS Monterey 12.5 beta.
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.
There's no word yet on what new features or changes might be included in macOS Monterey 12.5, and nothing new was found in the first three betas. It's likely this update focuses on bug fixes and other minor improvements to the operating system. This update allows M2 Mac users to download the macOS Monterey 12.5 beta.
macOS Monterey 12.5 could be one of the final updates to macOS Monterey as Apple is now shifting its focus to macOS Ventura, the next-generation Mac operating system coming this fall.
