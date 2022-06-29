Exclusive: Apple Plans to Launch MacBook Air With M2 Chip on July 15

The redesigned MacBook Air with the all-new M2 Apple silicon chip will be available for customers starting Friday, July 15, MacRumors has learned from a retail source.



The new ‌MacBook Air‌ was announced and previewed during WWDC earlier this month, with Apple stating availability will begin in July. The ‌MacBook Air‌ features a redesigned body that is thinner and lighter than the previous model. Thanks to the ‌M2‌ chip, the ‌MacBook Air‌ features up to 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple.

The new ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1199, with the highest configuration costing $2499. The previous M1-powered ‌MacBook Air‌ remains in Apple's lineup for $999 for customers looking for a cheaper option.