Best Apple Deals of the Week: Summertime Sales Mark a Great Time To Buy iPhone Accessories and AirPods

Although this week was a slower week for deals in comparison to earlier in the month, there are still solid markdowns on Apple's MacBook Air and AirPods available to grab today. Alongside these sales, this week we tracked a few summertime discounts on iPhone cases and accessories.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods
What's the deal? Take up to $74 off AirPods and AirPods Pro
Apple's AirPods 2 remained at a solid discounted price of $99.99 this week, down from $129.00; this is still the best price we've seen in 2022. You can also get the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $174.99, down from $249.00, which is another all-time low for 2022.
iPhone Cases & Charging Accessories
What's the deal? Save on iPhone accessories from ZAGG, Nomad, and more.
Where can I get it? See our list of retailers below.
Summer sales on iPhone accessories were popular this week, with quite a few well-known companies introducing solid discounts on cases, battery cases, and more. You can find all of the retailers with sales in the list below.
Early in the week we tracked a deal on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB), which is still available for $899.00 in Silver on Amazon, down from $999.00. This is the second-best price we've tracked in 2022 on the M1 MacBook Air.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
While the summer months following WWDC are often a relatively quiet time of the year for Apple, there are still some notable items on the agenda through July. Below, we've rounded up six things to expect from Apple over the next six weeks or so.
Public Betas of iOS 16 and More
As part of WWDC 2022, Apple announced that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, tvOS 16,...
Since the release of iOS 14.2 in 2020, the iPhone has included a built-in Music Recognition feature in Control Center powered by Shazam. And with iOS 16, and also the iOS 15.6 beta, the feature has received a small but useful upgrade.
As noted by Twitter user @someone_andrew, songs identified with Music Recognition in Control Center finally sync with the Shazam app.
It also remains...
The iPad will no longer be able to be used as a home hub following the launch of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and the HomePod 16 software this fall, Apple confirmed today.
As discovered in iOS 16 code by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, Apple says that the iPad will no longer be supported as a home hub. This information will be displayed in the Home app after updating to iOS 16.A home ...
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, and the new betas introduce new features and refine some of the changes that Apple made with the first iOS 16 release.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Lock Screen Photo Wallpaper Customization
When customizing a photo on the Lock Screen, there are two new DuoTone and...
CEO Tim Cook this week did an interview with China Daily, where he once again commented on on the future of augmented reality and hinted at Apple's work on an AR/VR headset. Render via designer Ian Zelbo Cook said that Apple is excited about the opportunities available with augmented reality, which is not too far off from prior comments that he's made, but he went on to say that people should ...
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming two weeks after Apple unveiled the new software at WWDC and released the initial betas.
Registered developers can download the iOS and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air. Given...
Apple plans to launch its annual Back to School promotion in the United States on Friday, coinciding with the launch of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said Apple may offer a gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year.
UPDATE: Apple has launched its 2022 Back to School...
Twelve South today announced the "HiRise 3" stand charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, priced at $99.99. The stand supports MagSafe-compatible charging and holds an iPhone 12 or later vertically, and also includes a charging puck for Apple Watch and a Qi charging mat on the base that supports AirPods or any Qi-compatible smartphone.
The HiRise 3 is available in black and white color ...