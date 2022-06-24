Best Apple Deals of the Week: Summertime Sales Mark a Great Time To Buy iPhone Accessories and AirPods

Although this week was a slower week for deals in comparison to earlier in the month, there are still solid markdowns on Apple's MacBook Air and AirPods available to grab today. Alongside these sales, this week we tracked a few summertime discounts on iPhone cases and accessories.

AirPods

Apple's AirPods 2 remained at a solid discounted price of $99.99 this week, down from $129.00; this is still the best price we've seen in 2022. You can also get the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $174.99, down from $249.00, which is another all-time low for 2022.



iPhone Cases & Charging Accessories

Summer sales on iPhone accessories were popular this week, with quite a few well-known companies introducing solid discounts on cases, battery cases, and more. You can find all of the retailers with sales in the list below.

This includes our exclusive discount partnership with Nomad, where you can get 30 percent off Sport Cases from Nomad by entering the code MACRUMORS30 at the checkout screen.

ZAGG - BOGO free iPhone cases

Nomad - 30% off Sport Cases with code MACRUMORS30

Casely - 50% off Power 2.0 Battery Cases

Pad & Quill - Up to 50% off Leather Folio Cases

Satechi - Up to 75% off charging accessories

MacBook Air

Early in the week we tracked a deal on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB), which is still available for $899.00 in Silver on Amazon, down from $999.00. This is the second-best price we've tracked in 2022 on the M1 MacBook Air.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.