Deals: Protect Your iPhone During Summer Trips With Case Sales From Nomad, Casely, and Pad & Quill

A trio of Apple accessory makers have introduced notable discounts on iPhone cases this week, offering up to 50 percent off protective cases for the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more.



Nomad

Starting with Nomad, our exclusive sale is taking 30 percent off the retailer's Sport Case lineup for the iPhone 13 family. Once you add one of the Sport Cases to your cart, you can enter the code MACRUMORS30 to see the discount. This sale will expire on Sunday.

At 30 percent off, Nomad's Sport Cases are priced at $27.97 with our exclusive code, down from $39.95. Cases are available for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and come in five different colors.



Casely

Over at Casely, you can take 50 percent off the company's Power 2.0 smartphone cases. Thanks to the discount, these accessories are priced at $37.50, down from $75.00, and you won't need any coupon code to see the discounts.

These cases fit a wide variety of iPhones, including iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, and as far back as iPhone 6 and iPhone X. The Power 2.0 feature includes a battery to fuel up your iPhone while on-the-go. Shoppers should note that this case style is not available for every iPhone model, but you can check by selecting a case design and choosing your iPhone model from the drop-down menu.



Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill is hosting a small sale on its leather folio cases for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can save as much as 50 percent during this event.

