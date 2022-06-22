iOS 16 and macOS Ventura Combat Email Spoofing With Support for Verified Brand Logos in Mail App

iOS 16 and macOS Ventura add support for the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard in the Mail app, helping users to easily verify authenticated emails sent by brands by displaying the brand's logo alongside the email's header.



In the Mail app, emails sent by brands with a BIMI record are marked with a "Digitally Certified" label, which is visible after tapping to expand the email's header. Next to the label, a "Learn More" link leads to the following message: "This email was verified as coming from the owner of the logo shown and the domain [example.com.]"

For a brand's logo to be displayed, the sender's domain must pass DMARC authentication checks, according to the BIMI Group website. If the email passes authentication, the Mail app queries the DNS for a corresponding BIMI record.

Based on a tweet shared by software engineer Charlie Fish, it appears that Chase Bank is an example of a brand that has implemented BIMI, with the Chase logo appearing next to an email sent by the bank in the Mail app on iOS 16. BIMI is also supported by Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and Fastmail, according to BIMI Group.

In #iOS16 @Apple added support for the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard in the native Mail application. pic.twitter.com/J42JGE0ulP — Charlie Fish (@char_fish) June 22, 2022