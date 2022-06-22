Deals: ZAGG and Satechi Introduce New Summer Sales With Up to 75% Off Popular Apple Accessories

Today we have a pair of deals from ZAGG and Satechi, which recently kicked off summer sales on accessories like iPhone cases, iPad cases, USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, and more.



ZAGG

ZAGG is offering a BOGO sale on its cases from Gear4 today, letting shoppers buy one case and get a second for free for a limited time. This sale covers cases for the iPhone 13 family of devices, as well as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. There are also some iPad and Android cases in the sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Case styles include clear cases, reinforced drop protection cases, cases with slots for credit cards, and more. All accessories are from Gear4, and the promo won't be activated until you add two compatible cases into your cart.



Satechi

At Satechi, you can save on a variety of the company's charging and dock accessories during its new Summer Sale. This event includes a markdown on a few Satechi devices, with as much as 75 percent off docks, chargers, plugs, and more.

