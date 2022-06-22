MacBook Repair Parts Facing Delays, Apple Letting Customers Take Devices Back Home While Waiting for Parts

Triggered by ongoing supply chain issues, Apple will now let customers take their devices back home in the event their repair will take longer than expected due to a missing part that's backlogged. Once the part has arrived at the location, customers can return the device to complete the repair.



In the case a customer takes their device back home, they'll be informed when the part needed for their repair arrives. From that day, customers will have five days to return the device back to the service center before the repair is canceled.

The new policy is available in select locations, and it's up to the service center whether or not a customer is eligible to take their device back home as they await repair parts. Logically, this only applies to customers with devices that are functioning and in a usable state.

Apple has been dealing with ongoing supply chain challenges that have impacted the iPhone and the Mac in the last several months. According to sources speaking to MacRumors, repair parts for the MacBook Pro, such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro display, are currently taking up to two months to arrive in certain regions.

Other parts, such as the top case for select models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, which includes the battery, keyboard, and internal chassis, could take several weeks.