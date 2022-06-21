Twelve South Launches New 'HiRise 3' Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Twelve South today announced the "HiRise 3" stand charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, priced at $99.99. The stand supports MagSafe-compatible charging and holds an iPhone 12 or later vertically, and also includes a charging puck for Apple Watch and a Qi charging mat on the base that supports AirPods or any Qi-compatible smartphone.



The HiRise 3 is available in black and white color options and requires a 20W USB-C power adapter, which is not included. Twelve South noted that the HiRise 3 has a minimal footprint and was designed to declutter bedside tables and desks, while propping up your iPhone to easily read incoming notifications.



In regards to charging, the HiRise 3 does not include an official MFi MagSafe charging puck or 15W wireless charging. Instead, it has a magnetic Qi stand with 7.5W wireless charging, as well as 3W for the Apple Watch charger and 5W for the charger on the base.

The HiRise 3 can be purchased today from Twelve South's website and from Amazon for $99.99.