Twelve South Launches New 'HiRise 3' Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Twelve South today announced the "HiRise 3" stand charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, priced at $99.99. The stand supports MagSafe-compatible charging and holds an iPhone 12 or later vertically, and also includes a charging puck for Apple Watch and a Qi charging mat on the base that supports AirPods or any Qi-compatible smartphone.
The HiRise 3 is available in black and white color options and requires a 20W USB-C power adapter, which is not included. Twelve South noted that the HiRise 3 has a minimal footprint and was designed to declutter bedside tables and desks, while propping up your iPhone to easily read incoming notifications.
In regards to charging, the HiRise 3 does not include an official MFi MagSafe charging puck or 15W wireless charging. Instead, it has a magnetic Qi stand with 7.5W wireless charging, as well as 3W for the Apple Watch charger and 5W for the charger on the base.
Following yesterday's launch of orders for the two new 35-watt dual USB-C power adapters introduced at WWDC, Apple has posted a new support document outlining how power is split when devices are connected to both ports.
Under most scenarios, the 35 total watts will be split evenly between the two connected devices, with the exception being when one of the devices has relatively low power...
Apple at WWDC 2022 introduced new 35W power adapters with dual USB-C ports, and they are now available to order, as spotted by 9to5Mac. The adapters come in standard or compact sizes, with both priced at $59 in the United States.
The compact version of the adapter will already be included in the box with the new MacBook Air when configured with an M2 chip with a 10-core GPU and 512GB of...
Apple is evaluating OLED displays for the iPhone 14 this week ahead of mass production, The Elec reports.
The OLED display panels in question are reportedly destined for the standard, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model, with mass production due to begin between July and August.
The displays are from Chinese display panel maker BOE, which was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after Apple...
Tapping on images of traffic lights or deciphering squiggly text to prove you are human will soon be a much less common nuisance for iPhone users, as iOS 16 introduces support for bypassing CAPTCHAs in supported apps and websites.
The handy new feature can be found in the Settings app under Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic Verification. When enabled, Apple says iCloud will...
With iPadOS 16, Apple introduced Stage Manager, a feature that's designed to improve multitasking through a more Mac-like multi-window experience. Apple also added full external display support, so for our latest YouTube video, we thought we'd test out both of these features to show MacRumors readers what the iPad experience is like in iPadOS 16.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Top Rated Comments