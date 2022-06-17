Deals: New Customers Can Get Their First Month of Paramount+ Free For a Limited Time

Streaming service Paramount+ kicked off a new summer special in June, offering a free first month of the service for any new subscribers. Once your extended free trial ends, the service is available from $4.99/month for the ad-supported tier, but you can choose to cancel it before you're charged.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Paramount+. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Paramount+ typically has a week-long free trial, so this should give new subscribers a longer chance to catch up on the service's streaming content before they have to decide whether to keep paying for it or not. This offer will expire on Monday, June 20, and it can also be redeemed through the Paramount+ iOS app.

To get the offer, just click the "Try It Free" button on the Paramount+ website and select from the "Essential" (limited ads) or "Premium" (no ads except live TV and a few shows). Once you create your account and sign up, your offer of one month free will automatically be applied to your account.

Last year, Paramount+ offered a similar deal through Apple TV Channels, but readers should note that the 2022 offer is not through the Apple TV app's Channels feature and can only be found on the Paramount+ website or in its mobile app.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.