Deals: Apple's 64GB iPad Air Available for $559 on Amazon ($40 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air (2022) for $559.00 in select colors, down from $599.00. This deal has been applied automatically and does not require a coupon code of any kind.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in Pink and Purple at this price; the Blue color is matching this price but it's in refurbished condition. Compared to previous sales, the $559.00 price tag is a second-best price on the 2022 iPad Air, and each model is in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Apple updated the iPad Air lineup this past March, with the M1 chip, new color options, Touch ID, and a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.