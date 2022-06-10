Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on iPhone 13 Cases, AirTag, and MacBook Pro

by

We're recapping the best deals of the week today, highlighting solid markdowns that are still available as we head into the weekend. This includes the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, AirTag, iPad, iPad mini, and Sonos speakers.

Hero0003Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPhone 13 Cases

iphone 13 purple image yellow

  • What's the deal? Take up to 50% off official iPhone 13 cases
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

50% OFF
iPhone 13 Cases at Verizon

Verizon is ending the week with new discounts across Apple's official iPhone 13 case lineup, with as much as 50 percent off in many cases. The deals focus on cases for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 mini. You can get the Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro for $29.99 ($29.99 off), the Silicone Case for iPhone 13 Pro for $24.99 ($24.99 off), and more. Only select colors are being discounted, and you'll also find deals on iPhone 12 cases and third-party accessories.

Sonos

sonos yellow

  • What's the deal? Take 20% off Sonos speakers
  • Where can I get it? Sonos
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

20% OFF
Sonos Summer Sale

This week Sonos opened up a notable summer sale with 20 percent off discounts on its most popular speakers, including the Sonos Roam at $143.20 ($35.80 off) and Sonos Move at $319.20 ($79.80 off). These sales don't require a coupon code and will only last a limited time, so be sure to visit Sonos' website soon if you're interested.

13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro

13inch macbook pro yellow 2

  • What's the deal? Take $149 off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$149 OFF
13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,149.99

WWDC kicked off the week, and we saw the announcement of a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip. In the wake of that announcement, we're tracking solid deals on the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro model with the M1 chip and 256GB SSD, available for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00.

AirTag

airtag yellow

  • What's the deal? Take up to $10 off AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$10 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $89.00

Amazon has been keeping Apple's AirTag trackers at a solid discount over the past few weeks, and this week was no different. Both the AirTag 1-Pack and 4-Pack are still on sale today, but the 1-Pack has increased in price since we originally posted. You can get the AirTag 1-Pack for $27.50 and the AirTag 4-Pack for $89.00.

iPads

ipad mini and ipad yellow

  • What's the deal? Take up to $90 off iPad and iPad mini
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$90 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $409.00

Later in the week, we tracked a pair of deals on the 10.2-inch iPad and 8.3-inch iPad mini 6, reaching up to $90 off these devices. The entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is available for $309.00 ($20 off) and the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is available for $409.00 ($90 off).

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Read Full Article96 comments
m1 v intel thumb

Here Are All the macOS Ventura Features Your Intel Mac Won't Support

Wednesday June 8, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
Apple's public release of macOS Ventura is expected sometime in October, but given the number of features in macOS Monterey that were limited to Apple silicon Macs, will Intel Mac owners again feel left out in the cold this fall? Fortunately, it doesn't look like that will be the case this time round, with many of the major features in macOS 13 offering full functionality on both Intel and...
Read Full Article92 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements

Tuesday June 7, 2022 8:26 am PDT by
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update. An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Read Full Article105 comments
wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1664 comments
iphone75colors

Apple Faces User Backlash After Dropping Support for iPhone 7 From iOS 16

Wednesday June 8, 2022 5:49 am PDT by
Apple is facing backlash from users after it announced that iOS 16, its next major release of iOS destined for release this fall, will not be supported by the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. iOS 16 will bring major changes and customization features to the Lock Screen, much-awaited changes in iMessage such as mark as unread and message edits, and so much more. Users have long asked Apple to...
Read Full Article786 comments
ipados stage manager external display

iPadOS 16's Best Feature is Limited to M1 iPads

Tuesday June 7, 2022 9:26 am PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iPadOS 16, the newest version of the iOS operating system designed for the tablet form factor. iPadOS 16 has many of the features that are coming to iOS 16, but it also has some iPad specific updates. One of those new features is an updated multitasking system called Stage Manager, but many iPad users are never going to get to test out Stage Manager because it only...
Read Full Article231 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the New iOS 16 Lock Screen

Monday June 6, 2022 4:57 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduces some major changes, including a total overhaul for the iOS Lock Screen. The Lock Screen looks different, it's more customizable, and it can do more than ever before, so we thought we'd do a quick hands-on video to give MacRumors readers a first glimpse at the revamped Lock screen. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Lock Screen can be customized...
Read Full Article96 comments
watchos 9 ios 16 medication list

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Add Support for Tracking Medications

Monday June 6, 2022 5:55 pm PDT by
With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, Apple is making it easier for users to track their medications. Medicine, vitamins, and supplements can all be added to the Health app in iOS 16 for tracking purposes, and custom reminders to take medication can be set up. You can add your prescription medications to the Health app on the iPhone through the new "Medications" category. You can search for your...
Read Full Article41 comments