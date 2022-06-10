Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on iPhone 13 Cases, AirTag, and MacBook Pro

We're recapping the best deals of the week today, highlighting solid markdowns that are still available as we head into the weekend. This includes the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, AirTag, iPad, iPad mini, and Sonos speakers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPhone 13 Cases

What's the deal? Take up to 50% off official iPhone 13 cases

Take up to 50% off official iPhone 13 cases Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon is ending the week with new discounts across Apple's official iPhone 13 case lineup, with as much as 50 percent off in many cases. The deals focus on cases for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 mini. You can get the Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro for $29.99 ($29.99 off), the Silicone Case for iPhone 13 Pro for $24.99 ($24.99 off), and more. Only select colors are being discounted, and you'll also find deals on iPhone 12 cases and third-party accessories.



Sonos

What's the deal? Take 20% off Sonos speakers

Take 20% off Sonos speakers Where can I get it? Sonos

Sonos Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week Sonos opened up a notable summer sale with 20 percent off discounts on its most popular speakers, including the Sonos Roam at $143.20 ($35.80 off) and Sonos Move at $319.20 ($79.80 off). These sales don't require a coupon code and will only last a limited time, so be sure to visit Sonos' website soon if you're interested.



13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $149 off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

Take $149 off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

WWDC kicked off the week, and we saw the announcement of a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip. In the wake of that announcement, we're tracking solid deals on the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro model with the M1 chip and 256GB SSD, available for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take up to $10 off AirTag

Take up to $10 off AirTag Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has been keeping Apple's AirTag trackers at a solid discount over the past few weeks, and this week was no different. Both the AirTag 1-Pack and 4-Pack are still on sale today, but the 1-Pack has increased in price since we originally posted. You can get the AirTag 1-Pack for $27.50 and the AirTag 4-Pack for $89.00.



iPads

What's the deal? Take up to $90 off iPad and iPad mini

Take up to $90 off iPad and iPad mini Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Later in the week, we tracked a pair of deals on the 10.2-inch iPad and 8.3-inch iPad mini 6, reaching up to $90 off these devices. The entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is available for $309.00 ($20 off) and the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is available for $409.00 ($90 off).

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.