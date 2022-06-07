Deals: Not Planning to Get the New 13-Inch MacBook Pro? Amazon is Offering $149 Off the M1 Model This Week

by

Today we're tracking a solid discount on the 2020 M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is now a previous generation model thanks to the announcement of the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC this week. Additionally, Expercom has rare stock on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks.

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

Amazon has the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 (256GB) for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. Only Silver is available at this price, and as of writing the deal can be found only on Amazon.

discount m1 macbook pro bueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

$149 OFF
13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,149.99

This is one of the best deals we've tracked in 2022, and overall it's a second-best price on the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. This model comes with Apple's M1 chip.

14-inch MacBook Pro

Apple has been facing stock shortages for most of its MacBook Pro lineup, leading to a big drop in available deals for its latest models. Today, Expercom has restocked a few configurations of the notebook lineup, with slight discounts available.

14 inch macbook pro deal blue

$125 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,374.05

You can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD) for $2,374.05, down from $2,499.00. There's also a custom configuration 14-inch MacBook Pro (8-core M1 Pro, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD) priced at $2,469.05, down from $2,599.00.

Neither of these deals are all-time low prices on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, but if you've been on the hunt for the notebook, Expercom remains one of the only places that currently has any stock available to purchase. Delivery is estimated for three to seven business days.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Similarly to the 14-inch model, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been facing stock shortages across numerous retailers and on Apple's own website. Today, Expercom is offering available stock in four configurations, with slight deals across the lineup.

16 inch macbook pro deal blue
You'll find similar discounts for the larger display models as Expercom has for the 14-inch MacBook Pro. These aren't record low discounts, but given that these are the only current opportunities to buy the 2021 MacBook Pro anywhere, much less at a discount, they still could be worth looking into.

$125 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $2,374.05

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

LarrySW Avatar
LarrySW
23 minutes ago at 06:53 am

$1200 reduction for the 10 core M1 Max 64GB, 2TB?!!
Ha! Imagine how fast it'd sell out.

For those wondering, its a typo, they meant to put $3,894.05
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
22 minutes ago at 06:53 am

$1200 reduction for the 10 core M1 Max 64GB, 2TB?!!
Looks like that was an accident, I am seeing $3894
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Psychicbob Avatar
Psychicbob
18 minutes ago at 06:57 am

Ha! Imagine how fast it'd sell out.

For those wondering, its a typo, they meant to put $3,894.05

Looks like that was an accident, I am seeing $3894
I was priming my credit card, just in case ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am

I was priming my credit card, just in case ??
Same
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1658 comments
macbook air m2

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The notebook features a slightly larger 13.6-inch display ...
Read Full Article325 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article87 comments
top stories 4jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Rumors + iPhone 14 Pro With Always-On Display?

Saturday June 4, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery. This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
Read Full Article12 comments
Apple WWDC22 MacBook Pro 13 multitasking demo 220606 big

Apple Announces Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro With New M2 Chip

Monday June 6, 2022 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring Apple's next-generation custom M2 chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is essentially a processor bump, with the design and other hardware features identical to the previous model. Built using second-generation 5-nanometer technology, Apple's M2 chip improves upon the M1 in every respect, with a 18 percent faster CPU, a 35...
Read Full Article118 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article82 comments