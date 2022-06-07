Deals: Not Planning to Get the New 13-Inch MacBook Pro? Amazon is Offering $149 Off the M1 Model This Week

Today we're tracking a solid discount on the 2020 M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is now a previous generation model thanks to the announcement of the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC this week. Additionally, Expercom has rare stock on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks.



13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

Amazon has the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 (256GB) for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. Only Silver is available at this price, and as of writing the deal can be found only on Amazon.

This is one of the best deals we've tracked in 2022, and overall it's a second-best price on the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. This model comes with Apple's M1 chip.



14-inch MacBook Pro

Apple has been facing stock shortages for most of its MacBook Pro lineup, leading to a big drop in available deals for its latest models. Today, Expercom has restocked a few configurations of the notebook lineup, with slight discounts available.

You can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD) for $2,374.05, down from $2,499.00. There's also a custom configuration 14-inch MacBook Pro (8-core M1 Pro, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD) priced at $2,469.05, down from $2,599.00.

Neither of these deals are all-time low prices on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, but if you've been on the hunt for the notebook, Expercom remains one of the only places that currently has any stock available to purchase. Delivery is estimated for three to seven business days.



16-inch MacBook Pro

Similarly to the 14-inch model, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been facing stock shortages across numerous retailers and on Apple's own website. Today, Expercom is offering available stock in four configurations, with slight deals across the lineup.



You'll find similar discounts for the larger display models as Expercom has for the 14-inch MacBook Pro. These aren't record low discounts, but given that these are the only current opportunities to buy the 2021 MacBook Pro anywhere, much less at a discount, they still could be worth looking into.

