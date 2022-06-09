Deals: Get an AirTag 1-Pack for $24 and a 4-Pack for $89 on Amazon (Up to $10 Off)

by

Amazon is discounting Apple's AirTag lineup today, offering one of the first notable markdowns on the AirTag 1-Pack of 2022. This one is available for $24.00, down from $29.00 and it's in stock right now.

AirTag and Lavender iPhoneNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is an all-time low price on the AirTag 1-Pack on Amazon, and it's a bit of a rare discount as we have traditionally tracked deals on the 4-Pack more often over the past few months. Amazon gives an estimated delivery date of June 11-13 for most places in the United States if ordered today.

$5 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $24.00

If you do want the AirTag 4-Pack, it's still available at $89.00 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This is a second-best price on the accessory, and there's a slight shipping delay of around four days right now on Amazon.

$10 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $89.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

