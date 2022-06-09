Deals: Sonos Takes 20% Off Its Best Portable Speakers for Summer
Sonos has kicked off a sale on summer-ready speakers, offering 20 percent off its best portable speakers for a limited time. This event includes the Sonos Roam and Sonos Move, as well as various sets with other speakers and sound bars.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The focus on the sale is Sonos' popular portable speakers Roam and Move. The Roam is down to $143.20 ($34.80 off) and the Move is down to $319.20 ($79.80 off) during this event. Discounts on the Sonos website are few and far between, so now's a great time to save on the speakers directly from the retailer. You don't need any coupon code as these deals have been automatically applied.
Portable Speakers
Sound Bars
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Top Rated Comments
I also have an ARC soundbar that I use solely for music (yes a bit overkill for only that use) via Airplay 2 (and any of those many music streamers) and it sounds fantastic too.
I typically use ARC + Move in the same room most of the time, though obviously Move is the easy one to lift out of its 'stand' and take anywhere else.
I don't work for Sonos nor have any affiliation with them- just an Apple guy who can appreciate great stuff from companies other that our favorite one too. Sonos is great- and singularly focused- on quality audio hardware... and they have "just works" for their space down.
While the vast majority of time, I'm streaming music to them via Airplay, their own Sonos app is pretty great too. I keep it right next to the Music app in the dock of my iDevices, giving it one of those 6 or 8+ spots available down there. There's also a dedicated macOS app too.