Deals: Sonos Takes 20% Off Its Best Portable Speakers for Summer

Sonos has kicked off a sale on summer-ready speakers, offering 20 percent off its best portable speakers for a limited time. This event includes the Sonos Roam and Sonos Move, as well as various sets with other speakers and sound bars.

The focus on the sale is Sonos' popular portable speakers Roam and Move. The Roam is down to $143.20 ($34.80 off) and the Move is down to $319.20 ($79.80 off) during this event. Discounts on the Sonos website are few and far between, so now's a great time to save on the speakers directly from the retailer. You don't need any coupon code as these deals have been automatically applied.

