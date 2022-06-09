Colin Farrell, Brad Pitt to Star in New Apple TV+ Content

Apple this week announced several new Apple TV+ projects that are in the works with high-profile actors attached. Colin Farrell, known for movies like "In Bruges" and "The Batman," is set to star in a new ‌Apple TV+‌ series called "Sugar."



The show is described as a "genre-bending series" from Mark Protosevich, who has worked on "The Cell," "I Am Legend," and "Thor," but little else is known about it at this time. Farrell has done little television with the exception of "True Detective" in 2015.

Apple Original Films has also landed a high-profile Formula One racing movie that's set to star Brad Pitt. Pitt will play a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport. The untitled Formula One racing film is set to be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed "Top Gun: Maverick."

While the new Brad Pitt movie and Colin Farrell show will not be coming out for some time, Apple does have some new content set to launch in June and July. "Loot," coming on June 24, is a workplace comedy starring Maya Rudolph.

Rudolph will play Molly Novak, a billionaire who has private jets, a sprawling mansion, and everything else she desires. After her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, making tabloid headlines. Her charity foundation pleads with her to stop generating bad press, and helps to set her on a better path.

"Black Bird," coming on July 8, is a six-episode psychologial thriller adapted from a true crime memoir. In the series, high school football hero, policeman's son, and drug dealer Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in prison, with an opportunity to shorten his sentence. He is given the option to enter a maximum security prison for the criminally insane to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall. Keene must get a confession from Hall and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried.

‌Apple TV+‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, but Apple provides a one-time three month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device. ‌Apple TV+‌ is eligible for Family Sharing, and up to six people can share an account.

