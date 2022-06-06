Apple Announces New Features for Family Sharing, Including Shared iCloud Library

During WWDC 2022, Apple today announced new features and improvements to Family Sharing, including a long-awaited feature that lets families easily share photos and videos in the Shared Library.



As part of iOS 16, Apple is making it easier for parents to manage their kids' accounts, including adjusting age-appropriate restrictions and quick setup. With Quick Setup, simply put a new device near your iPhone to quickly and easily set up a new device for kids.

The biggest addition to Family Sharing in ‌iOS 16‌ is iCloud Shared Photo Library, which gives families a new way to easily share pyots and videos. In the Share Library, all edits, additions, and deletes are synced across all devices.



A user can also choose to send photos to the Shared Library automatically using a new toggle in the Camera app. Additionally, users will receive intelligent suggestions to share a photo that includes participants in the Shared Photo Library. Every user in the Shared Photo Library has access to add, delete, edit, or favorite the shared photos or videos, which will appear in each user's Memories and Featured Photos so that everyone can relive more complete family moments.

