Deals: Get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for All-Time Low Price of $229 ($80 Off)

The 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE is down to $229.00 on Amazon today, from $309.00. Only the Silver Aluminum model with the Abyss Blue Sport Band is available at this price.

This is an all-time low price on this version of the Apple Watch SE, and only Amazon is offering the discount. The watch is in stock now, with a delivery estimate of early next week for most places in the United States.

Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $229.00

If you're shopping for the Apple Watch Series 7, be sure to visit our recent article covering a few different discounts across GPS and Cellular models. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

