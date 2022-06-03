Deals: Get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for All-Time Low Price of $229 ($80 Off)

The 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE is down to $229.00 on Amazon today, from $309.00. Only the Silver Aluminum model with the Abyss Blue Sport Band is available at this price.

This is an all-time low price on this version of the Apple Watch SE, and only Amazon is offering the discount. The watch is in stock now, with a delivery estimate of early next week for most places in the United States.

