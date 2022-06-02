Apple Music Stops Replacing Other Apps in the Dock in iOS 15.6 Beta 2

A bug that caused the Apple Music app to install itself directly into the dock when downloaded from the App Store has been fixed in the latest iOS developer beta.



Appearing early last month and later acknowledge by Apple, the unintended bug would make the Apple Music app drop straight into the Dock without user permission, sometimes even replacing other first and third-party apps located there.

iOS devices running iOS 15.4.1 are affected, and we were also able to get ‌Apple Music‌ to install itself over another app in the iOS 15.5 beta.

iOS 15.6 Beta 2 fixes the music bug when re-downloading Apple Music it would replace your music app in the dock. pic.twitter.com/ggYleWFBnq — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) June 1, 2022

However, as spotted by Aaron Zollo, Apple appears to have fixed the bug in iOS 15.6 Beta 2, suggesting the issue will be resolved for all users when iOS 15.6 is officially released.