Apple Highlights Spatial Audio on AirPods in Colorful New Ad Starring Harry Styles

Apple today shared a new AirPods ad starring singer Harry Styles, following the release of his new album "Harry's House" last month.

The ad features Styles and others with colorful, silhouette-like appearances as they dance while listening to music in Spatial Audio on AirPods.

"The magical listening experience of AirPods with Spatial Audio meets Harry Styles' new album 'Harry's House," says Apple. "With dynamic head tracking, to hear sound all around, you'll hear Harry Styles like never before."

The ad draws similarities to Apple's iconic iPod ads with silhouettes of people dancing or rocking out to music from the mid-2000s.

The third-generation AirPods were released in October 2021 with a new design, Spatial Audio support, and IPX4-rated water resistance.