Google TV App Lets iPhone Serve as a Remote for TVs With Android TV OS

Google today announced the launch of a Google TV app that's designed for iOS devices, with the aim of helping iPhone and iPad owners to create watchlists, get content recommendations, rate movies, and more. iOS users previously had access to the Play Movies and TV app, and those who had that installed will see it update automatically to the revamped Google TV app.



‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users who have a Google TV or another Android TV OS device can use their iOS device as a remote control. Just click on the remote button in the app and then connect to the TV to control the TV with the phone and access Google Assistant. The feature allows users to take advantage of the phone's keyboard for typing in passwords and search terms.

With Google TV, users can input information on the streaming services they subscribe to and get recommendations for shows and movies to watch based on interests and past viewing habits. Shows can be saved to a Watchlist that is able to sync across devices signed into a Google account.

TV shows and movies can be liked or disliked, and using these features affects the recommendation algorithm. A Highlights tab provides a daily news feed of reviews, news, and more about TV shows and movies that will interest each user.

The app supports all movies and shows purchased or rented with a Google account, so the content can be watched on an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ while on the go.

The Google TV app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]