WWDC 2022 Digital Lounges Now Open for Registration

Ahead of WWDC 2022 next week, Apple has opened registration for Digital Lounges, which are designed to allow developers to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers for guidance. Apple Developer Program members and 2022 Swift Student Challenge winners can register for Digital Lounges on the WWDC website or in the Apple Developer app.



Digital Lounges will begin on June 7, the second day of WWDC 2022. The lounges will provide an opportunity for developers to engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, chat with others in the community, and more.

As was the case last year, the Digital Lounges will be hosted in messaging app Slack, with registered developers able to participate free of charge.

WWDC 2022 runs from Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10. Apple's annual developers conference will be an online affair (beyond some lucky developers invited to Apple Park), with content to be made available through the Apple Developer website and Apple Developer app. During the opening keynote, Apple is expected to unveil its latest software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.