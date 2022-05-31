Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming two weeks after the release of the first beta.



Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

We don't yet know what might be introduced in iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, as Apple has now implemented all of the features that were announced as coming in the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates, and work on iOS 15 is likely winding down with iOS 16 approaching.

There were no new features discovered in the first betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, suggesting these are updates focusing on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 could be some of the last updates to ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ as Apple is now working on ‌iOS 16‌. We'll get our first glimpse at ‌iOS 16‌ on June 6, the first day of the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple has also seeded new betas of tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and HomePod 15.6 software for testing purposes. Developers can download tvOS 15.6 and watchOS 8.7, while the HomePod software is available to a select group of testers on an invite-only basis.