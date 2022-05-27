Video: Testing the MagFlott Magnetic iPad Stand

If you've been looking for an iPad stand that can turn your ‌iPad‌ from a tablet to a desktop computing option, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has a recommendation for you. In his latest YouTube video, Dan checks out the MagFlott Magnetic iPad Stand from CharJenPro.

Priced at $129, the MagFlott is sturdy, attractive, and has tilt and rotate functions, so it's versatile and able to be positioned in landscape or portrait mode depending on your needs. It is sized for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro , the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and the 10.9-inch iPad Air , and it comes in space gray and silver.

Make sure to watch the video up above to see it in action.