iOS 16 Wishlist: Features MacRumors Readers Want to See in the Next Version of iOS

by

There's just over a week to go until the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is one of the biggest Apple events of the year. We've heard surprisingly little about iOS 16 this year, so we're in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around.

iOS 16 mock for feature wishlist
As we wait for the keynote event, we thought we'd share some iOS 16 wishlist items from MacRumors readers, because who knows? We just might see some of these features in the next-generation version of iOS. Everything on this list is sourced from iOS 16 discussion on the MacRumors forums.

Interface

  • More control over placement of app icons on the Home screen
  • Option to hide or move dock
  • Option to add more apps to dock
  • Always-on clock on Lock screen
  • Customizable quick launch buttons to replace Camera and Flashlight
  • Dark mode icons
  • Split view on iPhone
  • A screen for most recently used apps
  • Battery percent in status bar
  • Support for themes and a theme store

Widgets and Control Center

  • Lock screen widgets
  • Interactive/live widgets
  • Control Center API for third-party apps

Notifications

  • Clear all button for notifications
  • LED visual for notifications
  • Mac-style browser notifications
  • Option to snooze notifications
  • Universal notifications - notifications clear from all devices when read on one

Apps

  • Scheduled texts in Messages
  • RCS support for Messages
  • Read receipts and typing indicator for Messages group chats
  • Option to delete all attachments in Messages
  • Edit feature for Messages
  • Scheduled sending and snooze in Mail
  • Equalizer settings for the Music app
  • Non-precise location sharing in Find My
  • Find My location history
  • HomeKit guest mode
  • Better organization in Settings, including submenu for third-party apps
  • Option to prevent a photo from being synced to all devices

Miscellaneous

  • Different ringtones for each SIM
  • Better budgeting tools for Apple Card
  • Folder/app locking
  • Face ID authentication instead of CAPTCHAs
  • Stock keyboard haptic feedback
  • Option to share actual Focus status (working, sleeping, etc)

For the iPad

  • Calculator app
  • Weather app
  • Support for separate app windows
  • Support for multiple users

What's Rumored

In years past, we've had early versions of iOS leak out, giving us a fairly good idea of what to expect. That's not the case this year, and we only have a few details on what could be included in iOS 16.

The iPhone 14 Pro models won't have a standard notch, which means we could see some minor design changes, and there are rumors about Health app improvements, such as a medicine management tool.

Unspecified notification updates are in the works, and we could see emergency satellite messaging features and updates related to car crash detection. iPadOS 16 might be getting new multitasking features, and we could also see support for services that Apple is working on, such as a hardware subscription service.

You can read a bit more about what might be coming in our dedicated iOS 16 roundup.

What Else Do You Want to See?

Hoping for suggestions that aren't featured in our list? Let us know in the comments below.

Top Rated Comments

ThomasJL Avatar
ThomasJL
21 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
I want to see the return of skeuomorphic design and the complete elimination of flat design.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
12 minutes ago at 01:33 pm

Highly requested: I’m just praying all the security and performance bugs gets fixed.
Exactly right. I'd love to see this for ALL of the Apple OSs:

* Snow iOS
* Snow Monterey
* Snow iPad OS
* Snow watchOS
* Snow tvOS

...even for two years if it takes it. Get back to "just works" in everything. Imagine the joy in hardly ever finding a bug that affects use of Apple stuff. Imagine not having to simply "assume another bug" and hoping Apple will "eventually get to it."

Might that make for a boring WWDC or two? Maybe. But I sure wish I could spend much more time getting things done than trying to figure out ways around pesky bugs to then get things done.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Preachermedic Avatar
Preachermedic
27 minutes ago at 01:18 pm

The ability to mark a text message as unread after reading it or flag it for later action.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
20 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
I’m hoping for improvements to Shortcuts, Automations, HomeKit/Matter, and Focus Modes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matt_and_187_like_this Avatar
matt_and_187_like_this
17 minutes ago at 01:29 pm
12 years ago I could have given you a list of things, but nowadays? No idea.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
11 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
Also, unread/unsend option in iMessages, please ??‍♀️
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
