Some Users Experiencing Issues With Instagram
There appear to be ongoing issues with Instagram, based on a number of complaints from Instagram users who are unable to use the social network as normal.
Some users have been logged out of the app and are not able to access it at all, while others are seeing blank image posts or are having issues loading images.
Still others are seeing older images in the timeline that were originally posted weeks or months ago, or are unable to load Stories and comments.
Meta has not yet commented on the outage, but there are numerous reports on the Downdetector website from users who are having problems.
