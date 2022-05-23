WhatsApp to End Support for iOS 10 and iOS 11, Require iPhone 5S or Later to Work

WhatsApp is set to end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions of Apple's mobile operating system, requiring all users to be running at least iOS 12 after October 24, 2022.



That means iOS 10 and iOS 11 users – who will mainly be iPhone 5 and ‌iPhone‌ 5C owners – will no longer be able to use the encrypted chat service after the specified date.

WhatsApp already states on its Help Center that it currently provides official support iOS 12 or newer, so presumably ‌iPhone‌ models like the ‌iPhone‌ 5s, ‌iPhone‌ 6, and ‌iPhone‌ 6s will remain fully supported for the foreseeable future.

Users who intend to upgrade their ‌iPhone‌ and use the app after the above date can back up their WhatsApp chats to iCloud, and restore their chat history to a newer, supported device. You can find instructions on how to do so here.

(Via WaBetaInfo.)