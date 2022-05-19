YouTube Adds 'Most Replayed' Feature for Identifying Most Popular Parts of Videos

YouTube has added a new playback feature to its web player and mobile apps that helps users identify the most replayed parts of a video they're watching (via TechCrunch).



Going forward, a gray graph will appear along the top of the video progress bar. "If the graph is high, then that part of the video has been replayed often," says YouTube. "You can use the graph to quickly find and watch those moments."

The feature is being pitched as particularly beneficial for longer videos or those that haven't been broken down into sections using timestamps or chapters, allowing users to scrub through any YouTube video to find the most interesting parts.

Previously the feature was as an experiment that only YouTube Premium subscribers could access, but it's now available to anyone who uses YouTube from a browser or the company's official iOS and Android apps.

The video thumbnail also indicates the "Most replayed" segment.

YouTube announced the feature alongside a number of other changes designed to make longer videos easier to navigate, including a new way to loop parts of videos, and a forthcoming experiment for Premium subscribers that lets users to "seek to the exact moment in a video that you want to watch."