Deals: ZAGG and Verizon Offering Up to 50% Off Wide Selection of Apple Accessories

Today we're tracking a pair of sales offered by ZAGG and Verizon, with a focus on Apple-compatible accessories like iPhone cases, wireless chargers, portable batteries, and more.
ZAGG
ZAGG is offering 25 percent off select gear today, including wireless chargers, screen protectors, iPhone cases, portable batteries, battery cases, iPad keyboards, and much more. You can browse the full sale (which also includes Mophie products) and add any item to your cart to automatically see the 25 percent discount applied at the checkout screen.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Specifically, ZAGG's deal allows 25 percent off up to three products on its website, and it excludes already-discounted items. The sale will last through tonight at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.
Verizon
At Verizon, you can save up to 50 percent on a variety of Apple's first party cases for the newest iPhones. Prices start as low as $24.99 for iPhone 13 mini Silicone Cases, and also cover accessories for the iPhone 13 Pro in Silicone and Leather options.
There are plenty of other products on sale on Verizon as well, including cases made by OtterBox and Nomad, charging accessories, and iPhone 12 cases. Browse the full sale by heading to this landing page and keeping an eye out for products with black banners.
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer.
Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
The iPhone 14 lineup will feature upgraded front-facing camera setups with at least two improvements, including autofocus and a wider aperture, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo recently said that all four of the iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus and ...
We're five months into 2022 with the Worldwide Developers Conference on the horizon, to be followed not too long after by Apple's September event. The second half of the year is shaping up to be exciting, as rumors suggest we can look forward to an array of updated Macs, iPhones, and accessories set to launch. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up the five products we can't wait to get our...
Last May, Apple Apple announced that it would be merging its iCloud Documents and Data service into iCloud Drive in May of 2022, and that transition has now been completed.
As noted in a support document updated today, users who previously relied on iCloud Documents and Data for syncing files across devices will need to turn iCloud Drive on in order to see their files.iCloud Documents and...
Feral Interactive has been porting games to the Mac since 1996, earning it a reputation for extremely faithful, high-quality PC and console conversions. With Apple's transition from Intel processors to Apple silicon across the Mac lineup now almost complete, MacRumors asked the publisher and developer how it thinks the Mac gaming landscape has changed in the intervening years and where it could...
Retail packaging images of Sony's highly anticipated next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have leaked online, confirming the recently rumored new design and suggesting a launch might not be far away.
Originally shared on a Sony subreddit, the photos show the pictures on the box corroborate the rumored redesign, replacing the shrouded arms that swivel on the 1000XM4's with an exposed arm...
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter:
Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...