Deals: ZAGG and Verizon Offering Up to 50% Off Wide Selection of Apple Accessories

Today we're tracking a pair of sales offered by ZAGG and Verizon, with a focus on Apple-compatible accessories like iPhone cases, wireless chargers, portable batteries, and more.



ZAGG

ZAGG is offering 25 percent off select gear today, including wireless chargers, screen protectors, iPhone cases, portable batteries, battery cases, iPad keyboards, and much more. You can browse the full sale (which also includes Mophie products) and add any item to your cart to automatically see the 25 percent discount applied at the checkout screen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, ZAGG's deal allows 25 percent off up to three products on its website, and it excludes already-discounted items. The sale will last through tonight at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.



Verizon

At Verizon, you can save up to 50 percent on a variety of Apple's first party cases for the newest iPhones. Prices start as low as $24.99 for iPhone 13 mini Silicone Cases, and also cover accessories for the iPhone 13 Pro in Silicone and Leather options.



There are plenty of other products on sale on Verizon as well, including cases made by OtterBox and Nomad, charging accessories, and iPhone 12 cases. Browse the full sale by heading to this landing page and keeping an eye out for products with black banners.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.