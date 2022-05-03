Deals: Amazon Takes $50 Off Apple's Magic Keyboard Accessories, Available From $249
Amazon today is discounting a collection of Apple's first-party Magic Keyboards for the iPad Pro lineup. Many of the accessories listed below are in stock today and sold directly by Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, this model is on sale for $249.00 in White and Black, down from $299.00. Compared to previous 2022 sales, this is about $10 higher than sales we tracked a few months ago, but it's still a solid second-best price for the year so far.
Secondly, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard has dropped to $299.00, down from $349.00. This sale is also available in both White and Black, although the Black option is seeing a shipping delay of about five days at the time of writing.
In the context of other Magic Keyboard deals from 2022, this is about $7 higher than the all-time low price that we've seen so far this year. So, if you've been shopping for Apple's Magic Keyboard and waiting for a good sale, Amazon's prices today are still the best we've seen in months.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
