Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of tvOS 15.5 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming tvOS 15.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming one week after the release of the third beta.
Developers can download the new tvOS 15.5 beta by downloading a profile onto the Apple TV using Xcode.
tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing primarily on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes.
Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.
As of now, we have not found new features in tvOS 15.5 and there's no word on what might be in the update beyond bug fixes and under-the-hood performance improvements.
