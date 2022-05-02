Mother's Day Deals: Save on iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Accessories, iPad Keyboards, More

This year, Mother's Day lands on Sunday, May 8, and we're tracking quite a few offers and deals from some of the best Apple-related accessory companies. If you're planning on purchasing a gift for someone, we recommend looking at the below deals as soon as possible, considering shipping estimates vary for every company.

AT&T

Carriers are one of the best retailers to find solid discounts around holidays like Mother's Day, and this year is no different. You can get up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max at AT&T with an eligible trade-in this month.

AT&T also has a BOGO offer on Apple Watch devices, offering up to $330 off an Apple Watch when you purchase one at full price. If you opt for the Apple Watch SE, you can get this model at no extra cost.

There are plenty of other discounts going on at AT&T this week, including 50 percent off the iPhone 12 and savings on Internet packages, so be sure to browse the carrier's website for more information.



B&H Photo

B&H Photo has a big sale this year for Mother's Day, discounting Nikon cameras, Beats headphones, tablets, computers, and more.

One of the highlights of the sale focuses on the Beats Studio Buds earphones, available for $99.95, down from $149.00, which is one of the lowest prices we've tracked.



Brydge

Brydge is discounting a collection of accessories this week, including steep markdowns on the MacBook Vertical Dock, iPad keyboards, and Leather Folios for MacBook Pro models.



Casely

Casely is offering 30 percent off everything across its website this week; just use the code MAMA at the checkout screen to see the discount.



Casely has a wide variety of cases and accessories for iPhones, AirPods, iPads, Samsung smartphones, and more.



More Sales

Adorama - Save on smart watches, headphones, and more.

Hyper - Save on Hyper's Pearl Battery Packs that double as LED makeup mirrors.

JBL - Save up to 30% on JBL's portable speakers.

Moment - Save up to 75% on backpacks, iPhone cases, and more.

Newegg - Save on smartwatches, notebooks, PC equipment, and more.

Pad & Quill - Save on iPhone folios and travel organizers.

SENA Cases - Use code CALLMOM to get 20% off iPhone cases.

Twelve South - Shop Twelve South's gift guide to find savings on chargers and more.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.