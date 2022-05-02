Frontier Offering Free Apple TV 4K to Customers Who Choose New 2 Gig Plan

by

Internet provider Frontier today announced the launch of a new promotion that will see the company providing a free Apple TV 4K to new customers who sign up for a new 2 Gigabit Fiber plan.

apple tv 4k design clue
According to Frontier, customers who opt for the 2 Gig plan will be provided with an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K to enjoy 4K television content. Priced at $150 per month, this is Frontier's highest-priced internet tier, but it also comes with a WiFi 6E-compatible router and extender.

Along with offering customers who sign up for the 2 Gig plan a free Apple TV+, Frontier is also providing three months of ‌Apple TV+‌, a promotion that is available to all new and existing Frontier customers regardless of their internet plan.

Frontier's website says that the promotion is available for both new and returning ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers, so even those who have already tried the service should be able to get three additional months of ‌Apple TV+‌ access.

Tag: Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

Jimmdean Avatar
Jimmdean
1 hour ago at 02:28 pm
$150? ouch! do yourself a favor and get the 1GB plan and buy your own Apple TV.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MysticCow Avatar
MysticCow
1 hour ago at 02:28 pm
Our cable company is a pile of garbage, but the only thing WORSE than our cable company...is FRONTIER. Sorry, but they can stick those Apple TV's where the sun don't shine. I've been burned on them once and once is all it takes.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sciomar Avatar
Sciomar
57 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
For those in the know, how is Frontier's service quality in comparison to Comcast or Suddenlink?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
1 hour ago at 02:31 pm

Agree with @Jimmdean

Just buy an ATV preowned (I see the latest model for $100-ish quite a bit)
dang your used market is hot !
got a NIB for 130 on eBay which I’m super happy with but never saw 100ish used eBay or local
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmylrea Avatar
dmylrea
37 minutes ago at 02:54 pm

$150? ouch! do yourself a favor and get the 1GB plan and buy your own Apple TV.
$150 is a deal compared to rip-off COX Gigablast ($150/mo unlimited 1Gbps down / 35Mbps up) plus you get a WiFi6E WIFI router!

I could not find if the Frontier deal includes unlimited data or not. Even the fine print didn't say.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 front glass display panels

iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Thursday April 28, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced. Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Read Full Article233 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2022

Friday April 29, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more. Subscr ...
Read Full Article88 comments
Apple Watch Body Temperature Finished

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Sunday May 1, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Read Full Article168 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Tuesday April 26, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article44 comments