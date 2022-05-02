Apple Music Available on Roku Starting Today
Roku today announced that Apple Music will be available on its streaming media platform worldwide starting later today.
Apple Music will be available as an app through the Channel Store on TVs connected to a Roku streaming player and on built-in Roku TVs sold by brands like TCL and Hisense. Apple Music subscribers will have full access to over 90 million songs available on the streaming service, in addition to playlists, radio stations, and other features.
Roku has expanded its integration with Apple over the last few years by rolling out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to select devices in late 2020 and by adding an Apple TV+ button to some Roku remotes in the United States last year.
Apple Music is also available on Android, the PlayStation 5, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Echo and Google Nest speakers, and more.
