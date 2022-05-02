Apple Music Available on Roku Starting Today

by

Roku today announced that Apple Music will be available on its streaming media platform worldwide starting later today.

Roku Apple Music
Apple Music will be available as an app through the Channel Store on TVs connected to a Roku streaming player and on built-in Roku TVs sold by brands like TCL and Hisense. Apple Music subscribers will have full access to over 90 million songs available on the streaming service, in addition to playlists, radio stations, and other features.

Roku has expanded its integration with Apple over the last few years by rolling out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to select devices in late 2020 and by adding an Apple TV+ button to some Roku remotes in the United States last year.

Apple Music is also available on Android, the PlayStation 5, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Echo and Google Nest speakers, and more.

Tags: Apple Music Guide, Roku

Top Rated Comments

bigpoppa Avatar
bigpoppa
22 minutes ago at 07:23 am

I really wish Apple made a decent music service.
I’ve had no issues since day one.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
1 hour ago at 06:45 am
I bet Windows will be coming any day now. Any... day...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FoxBJK Avatar
FoxBJK
51 minutes ago at 06:55 am
I really wish Apple made a soundbar. I like my Roku version but I'd much rather have something with Apple's software built in.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 front glass display panels

iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Thursday April 28, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced. Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Read Full Article233 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2022

Friday April 29, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more. Subscr ...
Read Full Article86 comments
Apple Watch Body Temperature Finished

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Sunday May 1, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Read Full Article163 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Tuesday April 26, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article44 comments