MacRumors is pleased to announce our Thirteenth Annual MacRumors Blood Drive, throughout the month of May 2022. With your help we can save lives by increasing the number of donations of blood, platelets, and plasma. While most blood drives are specific to a geographic location, our blood drive is online and worldwide.
Over the past 12 years, MacRumors Blood Drives have recorded donations of 1056 units units of blood, platelets, and plasma, and celebrated new signups for the organ donor and bone marrow registries. We've heard from first-time donors, from users who donate regularly, and from users whose lives were saved by the blood donations of strangers.
This year's featured blood donor is user chengengaun, who lives in Singapore. chengengaun has participated in the MacRumors Blood Drive and has also registered for the bone marrow registry.
How to participate in the MacRumors Blood Drive - during May 2022
If you are an eligible donor, schedule a blood, platelet, or plasma donation (see FAQ), at any donation center near you. Post in the MacRumors 2022 Blood Drive! thread to tell us about it. Also post if you register as an organ donor or register for the bone marrow registry (see FAQ). We'll add all donors and registrants to our Honor Roll.
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced.
Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Wednesday April 27, 2022 6:00 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple today announced that it has officially launched its Self Service Repair program, letting United States customers repair their iPhones from their homes. To do the repairs, Apple is offering a $49 rental kit that consists of all the tools needed to repair an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 lineup model and the third-generation iPhone SE, and possibly unexpectedly, the kit is rather large. On its ...
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more.
Subscr ...
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices.
New images of 3D-printed mockups, likely based on relatively accurate dimensions for the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, have offered a close look at the design changes Apple is planning for the 2022 iPhones, particularly the enlargement of the camera systems compared to the latest iPhone 13 series.
The iPhone 14 series will feature larger camera systems on the back, according to previous rumors...
Some Mac Studio owners have noticed that their machines are making a high-pitched "whining" sound that appears to be coming from the fan. There are pages of complaints on the MacRumors forums about the issue, and it seems to be affecting a number of users.
Most of the complaints are coming from Mac Studio owners who opted for the M1 Max Mac Studio rather than the Ultra version, which is not...