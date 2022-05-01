MacRumors 2022 Blood Drive

MacRumors is pleased to announce our Thirteenth Annual MacRumors Blood Drive, throughout the month of May 2022. With your help we can save lives by increasing the number of donations of blood, platelets, and plasma. While most blood drives are specific to a geographic location, our blood drive is online and worldwide.



Over the past 12 years, MacRumors Blood Drives have recorded donations of 1056 units units of blood, platelets, and plasma, and celebrated new signups for the organ donor and bone marrow registries. We've heard from first-time donors, from users who donate regularly, and from users whose lives were saved by the blood donations of strangers.

This year's featured blood donor is user chengengaun, who lives in Singapore. chengengaun has participated in the MacRumors Blood Drive and has also registered for the bone marrow registry.

How to participate in the MacRumors Blood Drive - during May 2022

How to participate in the MacRumors Blood Drive - from June 2022 to April 2023

In between the MacRumors Blood Drives each May, record your donations on our Team MacRumors page. We'll tally your donations and count them for the MacRumors Blood Drive next May.

Go to the Team MacRumors page and click PLEDGE TO GIVE BLOOD. (Bookmark the page for the future.) Fill in your MacRumors username as your first name and @ macrumors as your last name. In the comments field, tell us what type of donation and how many units, e.g., 1 unit of whole blood, 2 units of platelets, etc. The email address and zip code fields don't matter. MacRumors won't use that information.

We look forward to another successful MacRumors Blood Drive!