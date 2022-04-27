MacRumors Exclusive: Nomad Offering 20% Off Its Best Apple Accessories

MacRumors has partnered up with Nomad this week with a sale that's offering 20 percent off a selection of the brand's best accessories for charging, protecting, or organizing. You can find all the products on sale by heading to Nomad's website through this link, which should automatically apply the discount once in your cart. If you don't see the markdown, enter the code MACRUMORSSALE20 at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale includes products like Nomad's MagSafe Mount ($47.96), Sport Band for Apple Watch ($47.96), Rugged Case for AirPods ($15.96), and Leather Loop for AirTag ($19.96). You can also save on MacBook Sleeves and Lightning cables. All of these accessories will remain on sale through May 10, so you have a few weeks to shop our exclusive sale before it ends.

Power

Straps

Cases

AirTag

Leather Loop - $19.96, down from $24.95

Rugged Keychain - $31.96, down from $39.95

