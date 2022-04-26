Samsung Launches New T7 Shield Portable SSD
Samsung today announced the launch of the T7 Shield, the newest addition to its T7 portable SSD lineup. The T7 Shield is designed to be Samsung's most damage-proof SSD, with improved durability for use both indoors and outdoors.
The T7 Shield features an IP65 water resistant aluminum casing that is able to hold up to rain and dust, plus it offers crush resistance and protection from drops up to 9.8 feet high.
A rubberized exterior encases the aluminum to keep the SSD safe, and because it is the size of a business card, it is ideal for use when traveling. It comes in black, beige, and blue.
The T7 Shield features read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, which Samsung says is more than 1.9x faster than SATA-based portable SSDs.
According to Samsung, the T7 Shield is compatible with PCs, laptops, mobile devices, game consoles, and more. It is priced at $160 for 1TB and $290 for 2TB, and it is available from Samsung's website
.
