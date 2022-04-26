'The Essex Serpent' With Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston Coming to Apple TV+ on May 13

Apple today shared the first trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series "The Essex Serpent," which stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. The show is set in Victorian England, and Danes will play London widow Cora Seaborne, who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical sea serpent.

She forms a bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor, played by Hiddleston, but when tragedy strikes, she ends up being accused of attracting the creature. The series is based on the book of the same name by Sarah Perry.

"The Essex Serpent" was originally meant to star Keira Knightly, but she dropped out of the project and was ultimately replaced with Danes. In addition to starring in "Homeland" in recent years, Danes is known for "My So-Called Life," "Temple Grandin," "The Hours," and "Romeo + Juliet."

Hiddleston is best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he most recently starred in the "Loki" TV show.

"The Essex Serpent" is set to debut on May 13, 2022 with two episodes to be made available, and a new episode will follow weekly thereafter.