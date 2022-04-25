Nanoleaf's Line Lights Can Now Be Updated With Different Colored Skins

Nanoleaf today launched Lines Skins, which are designed to attach to the Nanoleaf Lines lights to change the color of the plastic bars to allow them to better blend in with a room's design.
Priced at $20, the Skins are available in either matte black or matte pink, and are able to fit over the Nanoleaf Lines bars and connectors, which are white by default. Each package includes nine skins and nine mounting caps, which is enough to fit over the default Lines package.
Skins change the look of the Nanoleaf Line lights both when they are activated and when they're turned off as the Lines offer up light that radiates out from the light bars. If you're unfamiliar with Lines, it is Nanoleaf's newest lighting product. Lines are modular light bars that feature backlit illumination and that can be arranged into different patterns and shapes.
There are plenty of hidden features and shortcuts that Apple has built into macOS over the years, ranging from keyboard commands to less than obvious settings. These small hacks can improve your workflow and make your Mac experience more customized, so we've highlighted several tips and tricks that you might not know in our latest YouTube video.
Apple today announced the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch, as well as a new downloadable watch face, to celebrate Black History Month. Following the launch of the limited edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band in 2021, Apple today launched the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop as part of its celebrations for Black History Month this year.Apple is launching a...
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors, including an update for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack that will let you charge your iPhone more quickly while on the go and some fresh iPhone 14 lineup rumors.
Other topics included Samsung's new M8 display as a competitor to Apple's Studio Display, a fresh round of operating system betas, and more, so read on below for all of the details!
The Apple Cash virtual debit card appears to be switching networks from Discover to Visa, as revealed in some updated images on Apple's website and noted by Twitter user @Kanjo.
Since its launch, Apple Cash (originally known as Apple Pay Cash) has been operated through a partnership with Green Dot Bank on the Discover network. Discover is one of the smaller card networks and is accepted in...
Apple today announced in a support document that macOS Server is being discontinued as of April 21, 2022. Apple has been phasing out macOS Server for several years now, and the company is finally ready to shut it down for good.
macOS Server 5.12.2 will be the last version of the app, and macOS Server services have now been migrated to macOS. Popular macOS Server capabilities that include...
