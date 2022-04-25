Nanoleaf's Line Lights Can Now Be Updated With Different Colored Skins

Nanoleaf today launched Lines Skins, which are designed to attach to the Nanoleaf Lines lights to change the color of the plastic bars to allow them to better blend in with a room's design.



Priced at $20, the Skins are available in either matte black or matte pink, and are able to fit over the Nanoleaf Lines bars and connectors, which are white by default. Each package includes nine skins and nine mounting caps, which is enough to fit over the default Lines package.



Skins change the look of the Nanoleaf Line lights both when they are activated and when they're turned off as the Lines offer up light that radiates out from the light bars. If you're unfamiliar with Lines, it is Nanoleaf's newest lighting product. Lines are modular light bars that feature backlit illumination and that can be arranged into different patterns and shapes.



Nanoleaf Lines are priced at $200 for a set of nine, and the Skins are an additional $20. Both products can be purchased from the Nanoleaf website.